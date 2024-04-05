West Japan Railway Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, April 9th (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 9th.

West Japan Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

West Japan Railway stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 6.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.