Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

