Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Down 14.8%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 138,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 87,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$48.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.51.
Western Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also invests in real estate projects.
