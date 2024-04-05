Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Down 14.8%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 138,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 87,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Western Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$48.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.51.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also invests in real estate projects.

