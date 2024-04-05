Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 183,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 98,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westhaven Gold
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.