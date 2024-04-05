WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Shares Up 10%

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 49,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 73,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

WestKam Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

WestKam Gold Company Profile

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

