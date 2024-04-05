WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WSC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.