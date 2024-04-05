Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $117.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $100.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,898,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after buying an additional 497,065 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after buying an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

