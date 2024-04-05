Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $5.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several research firms recently commented on WIT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $5.76 on Friday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,517,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,721,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 84,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

