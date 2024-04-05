WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. 18,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $78.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

