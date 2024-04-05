Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

