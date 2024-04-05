WOW-token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.93 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.40 million and $10.93 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001866 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005573 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011886 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.