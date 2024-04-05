Wrapped BNB Hits Market Cap of $974.84 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $974.84 million and $314.47 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $583.55 or 0.00857085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,670,530 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

