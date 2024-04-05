XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.67 and last traded at $126.91. 130,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,320,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

