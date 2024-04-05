Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 4%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 191,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 671,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $696.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

