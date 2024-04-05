XYO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. XYO has a market cap of $129.16 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014028 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00021797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,733.24 or 1.00249905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00127417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00959889 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,077,376.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

