Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.29. Approximately 64,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 411,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

