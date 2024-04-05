YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.44

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 648391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.
