Zacks Research Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

BHC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,025,000 after buying an additional 111,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Further Reading

