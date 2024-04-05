Zacks Research Comments on Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IR. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

IR opened at $92.30 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

