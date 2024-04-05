Zacks Research Comments on Murphy USA Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.99 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $413.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.39. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $248.75 and a 52-week high of $430.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

