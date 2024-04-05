Zacks Research Comments on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.