Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE QSR opened at C$101.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$84.73 and a 1-year high of C$112.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total value of C$137,306.40. Also, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total value of C$6,121,298.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,525 shares of company stock worth $12,100,550. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.779 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.33%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

