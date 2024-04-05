Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on BioStem Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BSEM)

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for BioStem Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for BioStem Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioStem Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Shares of BioStem Technologies stock opened at 13.15 on Friday. BioStem Technologies has a 1 year low of 1.20 and a 1 year high of 15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.86.

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

