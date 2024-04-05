Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Up 0.5%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.91 and last traded at $95.00. Approximately 1,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 203.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.