Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $292.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

