Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Articles

