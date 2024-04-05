Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.48 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $573.88 million and approximately $37.48 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,961,206,489 coins and its circulating supply is 18,206,708,984 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

