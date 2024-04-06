10,425 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.