123,016 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 123,016 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $446,400,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of ANSYS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.2 %

ANSS opened at $341.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.