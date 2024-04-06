1,467,636 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,467,636 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,592,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Adobe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $485.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

