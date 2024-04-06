152,368 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 460,687 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

