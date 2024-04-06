1,552 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.87. The stock had a trading volume of 873,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

