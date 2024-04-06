15,819 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

