188,024 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $256,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.