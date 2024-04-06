1,894 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,894 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $191.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $125.80 and a 12 month high of $199.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

