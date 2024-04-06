19,554 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $2,463,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $3,600,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVO traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

