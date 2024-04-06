2,178 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,576. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

