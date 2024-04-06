22,403 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $126.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

