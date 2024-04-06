3,036 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.47. 54,512,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

