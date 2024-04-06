3,050 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $431.59. 1,136,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.