3,050 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $431.59. 1,136,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

