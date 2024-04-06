4,021 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,498,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.02. 919,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,949. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

