42,950 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

