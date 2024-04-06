4,420 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

GD traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.18. 858,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,446. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $295.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

