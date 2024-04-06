44,463 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 38,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,496,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,842,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

