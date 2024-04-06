4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr Sells 5,098 Shares

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($77.96), for a total transaction of £316,585.80 ($397,421.29).

LON FOUR opened at GBX 6,370 ($79.96) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,804.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,088.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. 4imprint Group plc has a one year low of GBX 4,038.55 ($50.70) and a one year high of GBX 6,540 ($82.10). The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,130.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,618.73%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,365 ($92.46) price objective for the company.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

