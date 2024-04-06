51,512 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $150,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $52,560,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after acquiring an additional 156,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.45.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

ALGN opened at $317.58 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.