57,000 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 1,893,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after buying an additional 1,234,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $521,316.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,464.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $521,316.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,464.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,894. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 592,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

