60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ SXTP opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

