653,172 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 653,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VB stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.