8,080 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $715,198,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

